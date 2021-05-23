Brighton transfer news: Striker talks up Albion interest, Seagulls ace tipped to push for summer exit
Brighton will bring a mixed Premier League season to an end when they face Arsenal on Sunday.
The Seagulls have ended up surviving comfortably, but for a long time it did look as if they were facing the very real threat of relegation.
Despite their struggles, however, there’s no questioning that manager Graham Potter’s reputation hasn’t risen significantly in recent months – so much so that he has been linked with the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job.
But the Albion boss insists that he is fully focused on his task on the south coast going forward.
Speaking ahead of the final weekend of the season, he said: “I don’t pay too much attention to things that are outside of my control, things that get written, or speculation.
“I am focused on this job, trying to finish the season off as strongly as we can. I am excited by the team, I am excited by the club, so I just focus on that.
“It (the Tottenham job) is nothing I have considered. I have got a contract here. I am committed to this, we’ve got a lot to do, we’re just at the start of what we’re doing.”
Brighton’s last clash against Arsenal ended in a 1-0 win for the Gunners just before the turn of the year.
Alexandre Lacaette scored the vital goal that day.
Mikel Arteta’s men will be looking to pick up their fifth consecutive top flight victory, and could still finish as high as seventh.
