Brighton transfer news: Tottenham weigh up raid for Albion man, Liverpool plot shock swoop for Leicester ace

The Seagulls had to do it the hard way, coming back from two goals behind at the Amex Stadium, but strikes from Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster, and Da Burn were enough to treat supporters to a famous victory on their long-awaited return to the ground.

Speaking after the match, manager Graham Potter reserved special praise for eventual match-winner Burn, who bagged the winner with a quarter of an hour left to play.

He said: "I don't rule anything out with Dan to be honest.

"He is that type of character, that type of player. I am so pleased for him.

"I have spoke about him before many times about his attitude and professionalism and what he gives to the team is so important.

"Sometimes people don't see it but he is such an important player for us in the dressing room and as a person.

"Nice for him to get that goal. I couldn't really see how it finished up but it was nice to see it hit the back of the net."

Next up for Albion is a trip to face Arsenal on the final day of the season.

The Gunners won the last meeting between the two clubs, edging out a 1-0 win on the south coast just before the turn of the year.

Alexandre Lacazette landed the decisive blow.

