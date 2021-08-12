Albion defender Leo Ostigard has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract with the club, but will now head out on a season-long loan to Championship outfit Stoke City in the hope that he can continue his progression towards top flight football.

The 21-year-old had an impressive spell in the second-tier last season with Coventry.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “Leo has spent pre-season with the first team here and has demonstrated how much his game has developed during his time with Coventry.

“This move to Stoke will hopefully see him play regularly and continue with his progression.

“David Weir and his team will be in close contact with Leo throughout the year, and we wish him well for the season.”

The Norway international joined Albion in 2018 from Molde, having spent time on loan with Viking FK prior to the move.

The centre-back headed out to the German Bundesliga 2 for the 2019/20 season, making a real impression as he made 29 appearances for St Pauli.

He got his first taste of English football last season with the Sky Blues, who comfortably avoided relegation as Ostigard played 40 times, scoring once – an important goal towards the end of the season against Rotherham United.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Wolves keen on Lee Wolves are set to continue their interest in South Korean ace Lee Kang-in, with the arrival of a new manager in Bruno Lage said not to have affected the club's the club's transfer plans. The Valencia ace has also been linked with Serie A side Sampdoria. (AS) (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images) Photo: Denis Doyle Buy photo

2. Burnley eye Baldock Burnley have joined Celtic in the race to sign Sheffield United's George Baldock. The 28-year-old, who has also been linked with Greek giants Olympiacos, made 32 Premier League appearances for the Blades last season. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Everton linked with Buta Everton have been tipped to launch a £3m bid for Antwerp right-back Aurelio Buta. The 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Celtic, began has career on the books of Portuguese giants Benfica. (The Sun) (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Buy photo

4. Chelsea hold firm on Zouma Chelsea look unlikely to entertain any offers less than £25m for their defender Kurt Zouma, amid keen interest from West Ham. The Frenchman is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer to pave the way for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. (Express) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Buy photo