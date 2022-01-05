Brighton are going well this season and are ninth in the Premier League on 27 points from 17 matches.

Graham Potter has utilised his squad well so far this campaign as injuries and covid issues have proved disruptive at certain times.

There have however been a number of players who have sat patiently on the sidelines and their opportunities have been few and far between.

Striker Aarron Connolly has already made a loan to the Championship with promotion seeking Middlesbrough and three other fringe players could also be weighing up their options.

Defender Haydon Roberts, midfielder Taylor Richards and goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen have all been included in Premier League matchday squads this season but minutes on the pitch have been sparse.

Of the three, only Richards has featured in the top flight with two late substitute appearances against Everton and Wolves.

Richards, 21, enjoyed a successful loan in League One last season with Doncaster, while Roberts,19, impressed at Rochdale. A January loan to a Championship outfit could be an ideal next step for both players.

Scherpen, 21, joined from Ajax last summer and has settled into the No 3 keeping role behind Rob Sanchez and Jason Steele.

Potter has been impressed with the Netherlands youth international but hinted some playing time on loan could be beneficial.

“We will see,” said Potter. “The window will be open soon and then there is a possibility and I think it is about what the right thing is for Kjell and for us.

“It was a bit of an idea for us to look at that possibility in January because he has been training well, really good guy, we’re impressed with him, as a character and a person.

“Sometimes you need to play and you need to get that experience from being out on the pitch, so we will look at that.”

Potter also admitted that finding the balance between Premier League matchday experience for Richards and Roberts and regular playing time at a lower level is key.

“Both have benefitted from being around with the group,” Potter added. “From being around the group and training with us and competing every day in the Premier League.

“But at the same time, you also have to understand that they will also benefit from playing regular football matches and dealing with that. So it is a balance.

“You have always got to make the decision when the window opens, where the group is, what the possibilities are for us, but we are looking at it both ways and I am sure we will make the right decision.”

1. Chelsea want Tchouameni Chelsea are planning a move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Goal) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Wolves plot Doherty swoop Wolves have submitted a bid to re-sign Matt Doherty from Tottenham. (Football Insider) (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Clarets eye Holgate Burnley are plotting a raid on Premier League rivals Everton for Mason Holgate. (Football Insider) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Spurs open to selling Rodon Tottenham are open to selling Wales international defender Joe Rodon for £20 million. Newcastle are among those to have been linked with the 24-year-old. (CBS Sports) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo Sales