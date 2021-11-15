The Seagulls currently sit seventh in the table after eleven games, having lost just two matches so far this season.

Discussing the absence of suspended goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for his side's upcoming clash against the Villains, Graham Potter said: “It’s the life of a goalkeeper. It’s the life of a young goalkeeper that you have to take some adversity (being suspended) at times, some challenging moments.

“And it’s always about how you respond. A career isn’t built on success only, it’s built on moments like today, moments where confidence isn’t as high or form isn’t as good.

“That’s how young players develop and grow and we’ll support him and have the utmost faith and belief in him. We love him for what he has done with us, he’s been fantastic.

“It’s upsetting for him at the moment but he’ll get back stronger.”

Meanwhile, the Seagulls have received a boost following news that key striker Danny Welbeck is moving closer to making a comeback from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since September, and could return to action for Potter's side before the new year.

The 30-year-old got the season off to a solid start before succumbing to injury, and scored in a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

1. Hammers want Mee West Ham are lining up a move for Burnley captain Ben Mee. (Claret & Hugh) (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

2. Henderson could be allowed to leave Man United Manchester United will let Newcastle United target Dean Henderson leave on loan in the January transfer window. (The Sun) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Hwang alerts high-flyers Liverpool and Manchester City are both keen on striker Hwang Hee-chan as Wolverhampton Wanderers attempt to sign their loanee permanently. (Mirror) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. Sterling wants out Raheem Sterling is ‘crazy’ about wanting to leave Manchester City amid interest from Barcelona. (Sport) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales