Albion have made a superb start to the season, and are just two points off the top of the table.

For Potter, that would a considerable personal achievement for a manager who himself has endured a meteoric rise through the footballing pyramid in recent years.

During an appearance on Sky Sports’ Soccer AM last weekend, the Seagulls boss was asked whether he believed his burgeoning reputation could one day put him in the running for the England job, but the 46-year-old was quick to deliver a typically level-headed answer.

He said: “It’s not something I think about.

"Whatever happens in the future, it is what it is. If you’d have asked me ten years ago if in the future I’d have been in the Premier League I’d laughed at you. It wasn’t something I thought about.

"As soon as you start thinking too far ahead in football, there’s always a kick in the backside waiting for you.

"Just focus on the next game, focus on today, focus on what you’ve got to do and do the best job you can – that’s life.”

Potter did, however, conceded that his side’s start to the campaign had left him delighted – although he was also eager to emphasise just how they still have to go this term.

When asked whether he was “buzzing”, he said: “Buzzing, it’s a good word.

"It’s a start for us, that’s all it is.

"But you can’t complain with the points we’ve got.

"Performances, we can still do better, we can still improve, but if you’d said to me at the start of the season that this is the points tally we’ve got after quite a disrupted preseason, then yeah, we’d have been happy with that.

"There’s a long way to go.”

1. Tarkowski tipped for exit Noel Whelan has insisted Newcastle could prise James Tarkowski away from Burnley in January if the “money is right”. (Football Insider) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Juve keen on van de Beek Italian giants Juventus are open to ending Donny van de Beek's Manchester United hell after making contact with the midfielder's agent. (La Stampa) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Spurs want Morata Tottenham have identified Juventus striker Alvaro Morata as a possible successor to Harry Kane. (Fichajes) (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) Photo: Valerio Pennicino Photo Sales

4. Dembele linked with Man United Manchester United continue to be linked with Ousmane Dembele, who can leave Barcelona for free in the summer next year. (Mundo Deportivo) (Photo by Tibor Illyes - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Tibor Illyes - Pool Photo Sales