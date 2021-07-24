Graham Potter. (Photo by PAUL CHILDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton transfer rumours: Albion favourites to land in-demand striker, Club 'desperate' to sell this summer

Brighton fans will be fully aware of the fact that they could see some of their side’s top performers leave in the coming weeks.

By Jason Jones
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 8:54 am

Not only does Ben White stand on the cusp of a high-profile move to Arsenal imminently, but midfielder Yves Bissouma is said to be in demand too.

And ex-Manchester City defender Michael Ball has argued that now would be the ideal time for his former side to make a move for the rangy Malian.

Speaking to Football Transfer Tavern, he said: “I think it could be a clever move by Manchester City.

“He’s 24 and had a fantastic year at Brighton City have got a couple of ageing midfielders and it could be the perfect time for City to bring him in so he can get used to the club.

“Manchester City could bring him in now for the future.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Toon in Barkley race

Ross Barkley looks like he could be on his way out of Chelsea with Newcastle United being a potential destination. (SkyBet) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

2. Barnsley want Benson

Burnley midfielder Josh Benson is ‘thought’ to be a target for Barnsley but no deal is close yet. (Barnsley Chronicle) (Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Liverpool in for Clark

Liverpool are leading the race to sign exciting Newcastle United prospect Bobby Clark. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

4. Burnley want more for McNeil

Everton remain interested in Dwight McNeil but Burnley will ask for ‘substantially’ more than the £25m currently being mooted. (LancsLive) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

