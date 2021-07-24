Brighton transfer rumours: Albion favourites to land in-demand striker, Club 'desperate' to sell this summer
Brighton fans will be fully aware of the fact that they could see some of their side’s top performers leave in the coming weeks.
Not only does Ben White stand on the cusp of a high-profile move to Arsenal imminently, but midfielder Yves Bissouma is said to be in demand too.
And ex-Manchester City defender Michael Ball has argued that now would be the ideal time for his former side to make a move for the rangy Malian.
Speaking to Football Transfer Tavern, he said: “I think it could be a clever move by Manchester City.
“He’s 24 and had a fantastic year at Brighton City have got a couple of ageing midfielders and it could be the perfect time for City to bring him in so he can get used to the club.
“Manchester City could bring him in now for the future.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…