Not only does Ben White stand on the cusp of a high-profile move to Arsenal imminently, but midfielder Yves Bissouma is said to be in demand too.

And ex-Manchester City defender Michael Ball has argued that now would be the ideal time for his former side to make a move for the rangy Malian.

Speaking to Football Transfer Tavern, he said: “I think it could be a clever move by Manchester City.

“He’s 24 and had a fantastic year at Brighton City have got a couple of ageing midfielders and it could be the perfect time for City to bring him in so he can get used to the club.

“Manchester City could bring him in now for the future.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Toon in Barkley race Ross Barkley looks like he could be on his way out of Chelsea with Newcastle United being a potential destination. (SkyBet) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo

2. Barnsley want Benson Burnley midfielder Josh Benson is ‘thought’ to be a target for Barnsley but no deal is close yet. (Barnsley Chronicle) (Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: CARL RECINE Buy photo

3. Liverpool in for Clark Liverpool are leading the race to sign exciting Newcastle United prospect Bobby Clark. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Buy photo

4. Burnley want more for McNeil Everton remain interested in Dwight McNeil but Burnley will ask for ‘substantially’ more than the £25m currently being mooted. (LancsLive) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Buy photo