Albion had Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Tottenham postponed after eight Spurs players and five staff tested positive.

The Premier League agreed to postpone the match that was due to take place at the Amex Stadium and will now await further developments from Manchester United following Saturday's 1-0 win at Norwich.

Brighton are due to visit Old Trafford this Saturday but United's midweek clash against Brentford is also under threat as a result.

It is understood the United staff and players who travelled to Norwich for United’s Premier League match on Saturday tested negative for covid, but there were positive lateral flow tests reported among players and staff who had stayed in Manchester.

Those who tested positive were sent home quickly before Sunday's training started and the rest of the players took part in outdoor or individual non-contact sessions.

It is believed the Premier League has been notified but it remains unclear if the club will be able to play Brentford on Tuesday night and Brighton on Saturday.

Brighton vs Tottenham was the first Premier League match this season to be postponed and it seems football is now starting to be impacted as the new Omicron variant spreads.

Monday's Championship game between QPR and Sheffield United at Bramall Lane has been called off following an outbreak at QPR which left them with “insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture”.

