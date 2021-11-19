The Seagulls have made a flying start to the season, with 17 points from 11 games, and it will be fascinating to see how they fare against Villa following the appointment of new manager Steven Gerrard.

Meanwhile, Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey has been discussing his return from injury, and said: “I felt quite strong, even towards the end of the game (against Leicester City) it was just great to be back on the pitch and doing the thing I love, it’s been a long time coming.

“I just have to keep working hard because there are things in my game I can improve. The way to do that is to keep playing games and learning from the great coaches and players around me.

“Every week you pick up different things and face a new challenge because there are a lot of world-class players and fantastic teams in the Premier League. That brings the best out in me.”

He continued: “I enjoyed it (playing in a more advanced role), but it’s not a new position to me. In my youth career I moved around quite a lot, played on the left and right and further up the pitch.

“In terms of the game, we know we can do better, we only played well in patches but in the circumstances at the end [when goalkeeper Rob Sanchez was sent off] it’s not a bad point. We’ll look to go again after the break against Aston Villa.”

