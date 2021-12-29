Burn was an impressive performer at the heart of the defence and helped Brighton secure a much-needed clean sheet in a 2-0 Boxing Day triumph that ended Albion’s 11 match winless run.

Head coach Graham Potter was delighted for his giant centre back but also revealed Burn sustained a shoulder injury in the opening stages.

“He popped his shoulder after eight minutes and had to put it back in,” said Potter. “That just shows the commitment he has got.

“Whatever people say about Dan, you can never doubt him and criticise his application to play for the team and do his very best.

“He was part of a clean sheet today and really happy for him.”

Albion secured victory thanks to two sublime first half goals from Leo Trossard and Neal Maupay but Albion were also thankful for two razor sharp saves from Robert Sanchez in the second half.

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste thought he had halved the deficit on the hour mark but Sanchez somehow managed to repel a deflected effort with his knee.

The Seagulls stopper then got down low to push away Ethan Pinnock’s nodded effort, before another goal-bound header from the Bees centre-back forced a brave, last-ditch clearance from Marc Cucurella.

1. Ronaldo considers exit Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘offered’ himself to Barcelona ahead of a potential move. (Mundo Deportivo) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Coutinho keen on Gunners move Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho ‘prefers a loan switch to Arsenal in January’ with the Brazilian ‘unlikely to move to Newcastle’ due to the club’s ongoing battle against relegation. (Sport) (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Foxes want Aribo Leicester City are the latest Premier League club to be linked with a move for Nigeria and Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo. (Fichajes) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Johnson sends Neil message Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has urged Dan Neil to focus on his football after reports emerged claiming that Burnley are eyeing up a potential January transfer for the talented midfielder. (Shields Gazette) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo Sales