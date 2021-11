Magpies striker Callum Wilson was clean through on goal in the 92 minute but was tripped by Sanchez before the Newcastle man could get his shot on goal.

Sanchez was sent-off after a VAR check but the incident happened outside the box and Brighton easily the defended the freekick.

The match finished 1-1 and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand said Sanchez 'did well' to deny Wilson.

"I’ve not watched it back," said Albion boss Potter. "But instinctively it wasn’t a great action from us. We got ourselves into trouble which probably sums up a little bit where we were at in the last 20-30 minutes of the game.

"I think it’s one of those things, it’s an instinct, there’s not that much time left. It would have been an instant decision.

"And of course when he goes round Rob, I’m thinking it’s a goal so he saved us that situation and we have to take the punishment and try and learn from it."

Sanchez, 23, has struggled to find his top form of late after an impressive start to his Albion career. The Spanish international looked shaky in the 2-2 at Anfield and was unconvincing in the Albion goal during the draw with Newcastle, culminating in his red card.

Potter, who replaced previous goalkeeper Maty Ryan with Sanchez last season, insisted he will stand by his 'fantastic' inexperienced stopper.

"It’s the life of a goalkeeper," said the Albion head coach. "It’s the life of a young goalkeeper that you have to take some adversity at times, some challenging moments.

"And it’s always about how you respond. A career isn’t built on success only, it’s built on moments like today, moments where confidence isn’t as high or form isn’t as good.

"That’s how young players develop and grow and we’ll support him and have the utmost faith and belief in him. We love him for what he has done with us, he’s been fantastic.

"It’s upsetting for him at the moment but he’ll get back stronger."

Sanchez will miss Albion's trip to Aston Villa on November 20 and will be available for selection for Leeds United at the Amex on November 27.

Jason Steele is expected to be between the sticks for the clash at Villa.

Potter added: "Jason’s played in the Carabao Cup, so Jason will be in goal and Kjell will support him. Jason has never let us down, he’s a fantastic guy and he will take the opportunity.

"His distribution is fantastic, makes saves. He knows the guys, works with us every day so no problems with Jason. That’s what he’s there for, to wait for an opportunity and to be ready and I know he will do that."

