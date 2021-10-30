Albion enjoyed a brilliant start to the Premier League campaign but are now without a win since their 2-1 victory over Leicester City last month.

Off the back of a tricky defeat to current champions Manchester City, the Seagulls now have to travel to Anfield to take on an unbeaten Liverpool side.

Brighton shocked the Reds in their last meeting as they came out 1-0 winners thanks to a goal from Steven Alzate - however 10 of the 12 meetings previous to that saw Liverpool take all three points.

Mark Lawrenson has revealed in his weekly piece for BBC Sport that he is predicting a 3-0 loss for the visitors.

He wrote: “Brighton have really impressed me so far and even when they were 3-0 down against Manchester City last weekend they kept going and caused City some problems.

“Playing against City and Liverpool is different gravy to the teams the Seagulls have beaten this season, though, so I am going for them to get the same result - a defeat.

“It is now 14 games unbeaten for Liverpool in all competitions this season, and they have won 11 of them.

“I am fortunate enough to know from my own playing days how their players must be feeling at the moment - whoever they play, they must think they will win because everyone is flying.”

This week the ex-Liverpool defender was joined by Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor, with the Aston Villa fan tipping Jurgen Klopp’s side for an even bigger scoreline of 4-0.

Elsewhere, Lawrenson has predicted Brentford to suffer their third successive defeat, while he expects Norwich City to endure yet another match without a win or even a goal.

