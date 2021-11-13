The Seagulls currently sit seventh in the table after eleven games, having lost just two matches so far this season.

Discussing the absence of suspended goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for his side's upcoming clash against the Villains, Graham Potter said: “It’s the life of a goalkeeper. It’s the life of a young goalkeeper that you have to take some adversity (being suspended) at times, some challenging moments.

“And it’s always about how you respond. A career isn’t built on success only, it’s built on moments like today, moments where confidence isn’t as high or form isn’t as good.

“That’s how young players develop and grow and we’ll support him and have the utmost faith and belief in him. We love him for what he has done with us, he’s been fantastic.

“It’s upsetting for him at the moment but he’ll get back stronger.”

Meanwhile, the Seagulls have received a boost following news that key striker Danny Welbeck is moving closer to making a comeback from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since September, and could return to action for Potter's side before the new year.

The 30-year-old got the season off to a solid start before succumbing to injury, and scored in a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

1. Tarkowski open to Hammers move James Tarkowski would be eager to join West Ham in January as Burnley prepare to significantly lower his price tag. (Football Insider) (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Old Firm plot White swoop Newcastle United could lose starlet Joe White when his contract expires in 2022, with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers eyeing up a bargain swoop for the midfielder. (The Chronicle) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. City look to revive Kane deal Manchester City have revived their interest in a move for Harry Kane, and are willing to test Tottenham's resolve in the January transfer window. (ESPN) (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Villa could move for Kent Aston Villa could beat Leeds United to the signing of Rangers winger Ryan Kent after Steven Gerrard’s move to Villa Park. (Daily Record) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales