The defender has enjoyed a solid couple of years on the south coast, but still believes that he has higher levels to reach for the Seagulls.

“To do it at the highest level, it can’t be far off my best season in football,” said Webster, who signed for Brighton from Bristol City in August 2019 for a then club record £20 million.

“It was frustrating for me that I missed nine games through injury when I was really enjoying myself, but it was definitely a good season for me and I want to build on that.

“My understanding of the game improved a lot last season, I am getting more experienced and that side of your game improves with that.

“I can help the younger players around me instead of being the one that other people are looking to help. My experience is a big part of that and hopefully I can try and help the young lads, as we have got quite a few of them in the squad.

“With experience you learn to move on from mistakes and deal with them, but everyone copes differently. People who are hard on themselves have a tougher time because of it, even if it’s not as bad as they think it is.

“You can’t let it affect you because it can really have a negative impact on your game. I think it’s important to stay level-headed.”

