The win move Brighton up to eighth in the Premier League as Graham Potter’s in-form team also recently enjoyed three points against Brentford and an impressive away point at Chelsea last Thursday.

“Brilliant. It has been a fantastic week for us, seven points. We took the lead, deservedly so. We had to dig in and defend and then scored some good goals. Delighted for the players.

“We are in a decent moment. I think there’s only three teams who have lost fewer games than us in the league.

“We are disappointed with the goals we conceded but delighted with the three points.

“It is not the end of the season, otherwise we would be very happy. It is 27 points we have now so we just continue to work. Do our best to try and win the next match.

“Alexis Mac Allister has had to be patient. He’s had to support the team from the sides. I thought it was a fantastic performance from him.

“You have to keep everybody motived and everybody part o what we are trying to do.

“He would have been frustrated and I understand why. But he has carried on working and when he gets the chance he’s in a good place to take it.”

