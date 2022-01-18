Bissouma has been in fine form for Graham Potter’s team this season and is one of the key reasons why Albion are flying high in ninth position.
The 25-year-old is currently away on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations and has also been linked with a move to Aston Villa, Man United and Arsenal.
Bissouma has 18 months remaining on his contract with Brighton and is valued at around the £40m mark. The Seagulls are in no rush to sell their star midfielder, who joined in 2018 from Lillre for £15m.
But Johnson believes he has the perfect skill-set to fit in Liverpool’s style of play and would be an ideal signing for Jurgen Klopp, especially with a number of players in that position heading for the exit door.
“I’m a fan of his,” said the former Reds defender to bettingodds.com “I think he’s a good, energetic player.
He’s one of those types of players that all the top teams need, that sort of energetic holding midfielder.
I think he’s been really good for Brighton and I’m not surprised that Liverpool fancy a player like him.
“If some of the players in that position are going towards the exit door at Anfield then I’m sure Bissouma will be high on the list of replacements.”