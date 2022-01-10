But Albion head coach Graham Potter expects the Romanian forward to remain on loan for the rest of the season.

Andone, 28, has not featured for Brighton in the Premier League since his red card against Southampton in 2019.

His previous loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray ended due to a serious knee injury and the former Deportivo man was loaned to La Liga outfit Cadiz at the start of this campaign.

It was seen as an opportunity for the fit-again striker to get his career back on track but Andone has made just four league appearances so far this term.

Cadiz were keen for the attacker to return to Brighton in January - despite agreeing to take him for the entire season - but as yet the situation remains unresolved.

Albion head coach Graham Potter offered a very brief response on Andone’s future ahead of Albion’s FA Cup clash with West Brom.

“The situation is he’s on loan for the season. Nothing further to add.”

