Cucurella was making just his fourth appearance for Brighton since joining for £15.4m from Getafe

High-flying Brighton missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea following an entertaining goalless draw which ended resurgent Arsenal’s winning run.

Albion edged a rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium but managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay each failed to capitalise on decent openings.

But it was the £15.4m summer arrival from Getafe last the caught the eye with an excellent display on the left flank.

"He brings that quality and also got stuck in, I hope he keeps kicking on. He’s been around that Spain squad, the technical things he is good at but it’s the physical side and I think he’s been really good."

Burn was impressed with the display but also disappointed his team couldn't get the three points the performance deseved.

"We got into good positions and on another day could have scored, but a draw is a fair result. It was another good performance so we take a two week break and kick on.

"The way we played out we got into good positions and on another day could have scored.

"It's Arsenal, they have quality in the forward positions and were a threat but I thought we were brilliant.

"As a club we have said we want to be a top 10 club at some point. Everything we did in the build up was good and I thought we controlled it."

The Seagulls sit fifth with 14 points from seven games, with Mikel Arteta’s visitors four places and as many points further back.

Both sides came into the game on the back of morale-boosting results against their fiercest rivals.

Arsenal secured a thumping 3-1 over north London neighbours Tottenham last Sunday, while Albion dug in to scrape a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace the following evening.

1. Toon could have £190m transfer kitty Newcastle United could have a transfer kitty of £190m to spend in January without breaching Financial Fair Play regulations as a result of Mike Ashley's relatively conservative spending in recent times. (Telegraph) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Toon fans want Ramsey Dozens of Newcastle United fans want the new Saudi owners to make Juventus star Aaron Ramsey their first signing. (The Sun) (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. Seagulls have McAtee bid rejected Brighton have had a bid in the region of £8 million rejected for Man City teenager James McAtee. (The Athletic) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. McKennie in demand London giants Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are set to go head to head in the race to sign Juventus star Weston McKennie in January. Burnley were linked at one stage. (Calciomercato) (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Photo: Tom Pennington Photo Sales