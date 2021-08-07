The Seagulls raked in around £50m for defender Ben White last week, with Arsenal completing a long-awaited deal for the promising England international.

With a month of the summer transfer window left to go, Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is a player who continues to be linked with a move away from the AMEX Stadium, after a dazzling 2020/21 campaign saw his profile rise considerably.

A host of Premier League sides have been linked with the 24-year-old, including the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

Speaking to Football Fancast, ex-Spurs and England man Paul Stewart gave his verdict on the Malian ace's potential destination, and claimed: “Bissouma is certainly a player I’d loved Spurs to get, but he’s going to go to City, isn’t he, if he gets offered (a move to) City.”

“That’s the cold hard facts. If City come in for you, you just don’t say ‘no’ do you? Because you know the rewards and not just monetary; you’re probably going to be challenging for every trophy.”

The Citizens have already spent serious money this summer, with a £100m move for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish wrapped up, and a potential raid for Spurs' Harry Kane also on the cards.

As things stand, Arsenal are the 7/4 bookies' favourites to sign Bissouma, ahead of Liverpool (6/1) and Man City (8/1), with Spurs currently a distant 16/1.

