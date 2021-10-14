“It is a tricky one because if we lose games and we don’t score then all of a sudden it is the strikers fault.” said the 25 year-old, who was one of Potter’s first signings for Albion’s when he joined from Brentford for £16 million in August 2019.
“I will be the first man people look at and they say, ‘oh, Brighton don’t win because Neal Maupay doesn’t score.’
“So that is a bit harsh most probably. But that is part of the job. It is crazy, because when you score you are a superstar but when you don’t you are all of a sudden a bad player. But I love that. I am just trying to stay focused on my work and what I need to do on the pitch.
“Of course it is always good to feel the support of everyone. But I am experienced now and things can change very quick. In two games everything can change and I can be that guy that does not score and I am then the problem.
"I can’t be too excited. I’m just enjoying the moment. I know if I play with confidence and play my game I will score goals.”