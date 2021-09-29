The former Arsenal man was left frustrated that his side could not close out what would have been a second win of the campaign.

“This is the word – brutal, because we had a good game,” the new Eagles boss said.

“It was a really challenging game, playing against a good team but we scored before half-time and in the second half they didn’t create many chances.

“We had the chance to score the second goal, didn’t take it and then we conceded at the end. It is brutal and I am really disappointed for the players because they worked hard to get the win.”

There were ugly scenes after Maupay’s dramatic equaliser which sparked wild celebrations among the away supporters but Brighton captain Lewis Dunk cupped his ears to the home faithful.

Palace midfielder James McArthur and Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez clashed at full-time while the Eagles fans gave Dunk a volley of abuse as he left the pitch.

Maupay and Zaha also exchanged words as tempers boiled over in a match which saw six yellow cards handed out.

But Vieira insisted: “This is the derby and in derbies there is a passion, teasing fans and players, this is part of the derby and one of the reasons we all love these games.

“When it is not going over this limit, this is something we all accept.”

