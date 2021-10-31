Brighton transfer rumours: Brighton and Southampton among several Premier League clubs tracking Nottingham Forest star, Liverpool will let goalkeeper leave on a free in January

Meanwhile, there’s still plenty of rumours flying around away from the pitch as the month of October comes to an end and the January transfer window fast approaches.

Newcastle United continue to dominate the rumour mill and have been linked with another massive name in a World Cup winning midfielder from Real Madrid.

The Saudi-Arabia backed club will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in January in a bid to sign Burnley’s England international defender while Spurs are also though to be in competition with Leeds United for a La Liga striker.

Liverpool are also looking to Spain for a new striker, potentially eyeing up a Real Madrid hitman who is currently on loan in Germany while Jurgen Klopp will let a player who has not featured for the club since 2018 leave in January and Crystal Palace are also looking to ship out one of their flops in the new year.

Manchester City are sweating over the future of one of their brightest young prospects with Liverpool and Manchester United hoping to lure him away from the Etihad while a host of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on a Championship stand out who was on Brentford’s radar in the summer.

Here are Sunday‘s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Mateta's Crystal Palace days are numbered Crystal Palace will cut short striker Jean-Philippe Mateta's loan deal in January. The Frenchman, who is on loan until the end of the season from German side Mainz, has struggled for regular game time at Selhurst Park (The Sun)

2. McAtee being monitored by United and Liverpool Manchester City are "growing increasingly uneasy" over interest in 19-year old midfielder James McAtee who is yet to sign a new deal at the Etihad with Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly preparing offers (The Sun)

3. Karius finally set to depart Anfield Liverpool will let goalkeeper Loris Karius, who has not played since the 2018 Champions League final, leave on a free transfer in January (The Mirror)

4. Liverpool considering move for Jovic Liverpool are considering a move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic who is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt (Fichajes)