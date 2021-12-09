The striker - who seems to be the man for big occasions – scored a 98th minute equaliser against Southampton on Saturday, meaning they have now drawn eight of their last 10 Premier League matches.

Despite a stellar start to the campaign the Seagulls are now without a win in almost 12 weeks.

Graham Potter’s side are due to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend but the clash could be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the London club, meaning Brighton may have to wait till next Wednesday for their next match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The south coast club will be hoping they can pick up the pace during the Christmas period, however they face tough tests against Manchester United and Chelsea before the year ends.

1. Wijnaldum could return to Toon PSG's Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a move back to Newcastle United. (AS) (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales

2. Healey set to snub Clarets West Bromwich Albion and Premier League strugglers Burnley and Norwich City look set to miss out on a January deal for Toulouse striker Rhys Healey. (The Athletic) (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Hammers want fast Phillips deal West Ham are now eyeing up a move to sign Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips early on in the January transfer window. (Evening Standard) (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

4. Everton make contact for Ramsey Everton have initiated talks with Aaron Ramsey’s entourage over a move for the Leeds United and Newcastle United linked midfielder, while his club Juventus are willing to let him go for free in January. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales