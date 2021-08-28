Albion head coach Graham Potter was delighted with the courage and quality his young team displayed against a physical Championship team and also praised striker Andi Zeqiri.
The Swiss attacker has had few chances to shine in the first team but his goal tonight - coupled with injuries to Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay, plus the departure of Florin Andone - could see Zeqiri feature against Everton in the Premier League this Saturday.
"Yes, absolutely," said Potter. "He is pushing all the time. We know his quality. He has suffered because he hasn't always played in the nine position.
"But he has always been positive. It has not been easy for him for lots of different reasons. He his personality has been excellent.
"Everyone at the club loves him. He's a great kid, always smiling, trying to help the team."
"He knows how much the club think of him and how much I think of him. Whatever situation he is in he always tries his best, which sounds like a given but is not always the case.
"I'm delighted he played as a nine and that he scored."
Speaking about the performance as a whole, Potter added: "Really satisfying, very proud of the players. They were fantastic. A young team, they showed courage, had to defend against a strong, physical team.
"Keeping a clean sheet here is not easy."
