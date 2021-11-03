Albion fought back from two goals down to secure an impressive point at Anfield, with the Zambian’s stunning long range effort halving the early deficit just before the interval.

And Crooks was suitably pleased with the 23-year-old’s contribution, along with a number of his teammates.

"As for his goal, well it was quite brilliant. When Jason Mohammad asked me on Final Score if I think he meant it, I was flabbergasted.

"Mwepu had a look at Alisson and saw the sun was blinding the Liverpool goalkeeper before he went for it. It was sheer spontaneous brilliance.

“I must also mention Adam Lallana, who was excellent on his Anfield return, along with Leandro Trossard. But I can't bring myself to select Trossard even though he was outstanding - as I hate false number nines.”

Mwepu joined the Seagulls from RB Salzburg over the summer for a fee of around £20 million, and has already established himself as a regular in Graham Potter’s side, featuring in five of Albion’s opening 10 Premier League matches.

Saturday’s sublime goal was his second for the club, with his first coming in last week’s Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City.

Mwepu is no stranger to finding the back of the net, and struck 18 times for Salzburg in 119 outings.

