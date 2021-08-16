Late goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister saw them come from behind to beat the Clarets 2-1 at Turf Moor.

It was an ideal start for Albion, and one made all the more sweeter for manager Graham Potter by some of the challenges that he and his side have faced in recent weeks.

"We have had a challenging pre-season and we lost Joel (Veltman) yesterday," said Potter. "We got off to a bad start and that's the last thing you want with full house and returning crowds. We then had luck because we were fortunate to go in 1-0 but you are better to be lucky than good sometimes.

"The players were fantastic. It was important the guys were finishing the game were ready and influence the game and they did. The team performance got better. We attacked better controlled it. You still have to defend your box here and fight which we did. In the end, two really good goals and that was enough to get the three points."

It was also a special day for defender Shane Duffy who impressed on his return to the side following a difficult loan at Celtic last season.

"I thought he was immense," said Potter. "He has been fantastic since he came back. His attitude and professionalism, his approach to the team and group. He has been really good."

