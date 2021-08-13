The Malian has been the subject of much speculation this summer, but is expected to take his place in central midfield against Burnley tomorrow and will likely form a partnership with new signing Enock Mwepu, who joined from Red Bull Salzburg for £20m last month.

“I seem to have been speaking about Yves Bissouma for quite sometime,” said Potter, when asked if his key man will be an Albion player by the end of the transfer window.

“But he’s still here. I can’t control the future. Yves is with us, he’s happy and smiling, he wants to play and keep on improving his career. He’s our player and while he’s here we will do our best to help him.”

Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Tariq Lamptey (hamstring), Dan Burn (knee) and Moises Caicedo (knee) are all set to miss the trip to Turf Moor. Lamptey has been out since last December and is expected to return after the first international break in September.

South African striker Percy Tau, who didn’t play in the final pre-season against Getafe, is available for selection at Burnley but unlikely to start as he continues to be linked with a move away.

Shane Duffy, who had a tough time on loan at Celtic last season, will be in the matchday squad at Burnley, as Potter looks to fill the defensive void after Ben White’s £50m exit to Arsenal.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Nakamba in demand Watford are monitoring Aston Villa workhorse Marvelous Nakamba, who is also wanted by Crystal Palace and Everton. (Telegraph) (Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: RICHARD HEATHCOTE Buy photo

2. West Ham close in on Milenkovic West Ham have increased their offer to £13.5million for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic and are close to completing his signing. (Fantacalcio) (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Buy photo

3. Gaich left out of squad CSKA Moscow striker Adolfo Gaich has not been registered to play for his side in the Russian top flight amid interest from Leeds United. The player is understood to have his heart set on a move to Italy, however. (Sport24) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo: Fran Santiago Buy photo

4. Update on Spurs efforts to land Tomiyasu Tottenham target Takehiro Tomiyasu ‘wants’ to join Spurs and an agreement has already been reached with Bologna for around £16.9 million. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images) Photo: Koji Watanabe Buy photo