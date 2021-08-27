Under 23s Marc Leonard, 19, and Antef Tsoungui, 18, both made their first competitive starts for Albion, while teenagers Andrew Moran and Odel Offiah made their debuts from the bench midway through the second half. 16-year-old Evan Ferguson also made his first outing as an 81st minute replacement for Enock Mwepu.

“It was a very special,” said Steele. “First and foremost, I was honoured to be captain tonight and when the manager told me it was a massive honour for me.

“To lead the lads tonight, and how they performed was so good, and there has to be a lot of proud families and people in the club of some of the young boys who played tonight.”

What impressed Steele the most was the skill and courage the younger players displayed against an experienced and physical Cardiff team who are unbeaten in the Championship so far this season.

“It shows the structure we have in terms of how the manager wants us to play. It’s so clear that the lads who come in know their jobs and what they have to do.

“They were so brave in how they played, and there were times when it was impossible to build from the back and find the spare man, but they showed so much character to deal with it.

“We fought like dogs, and we made some great chances, and on another night, we could have scored more.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Toon urged to move for Ramsey Newcastle United have previously been linked with a move to sign Aaron Ramsey, and ex-Toon defender Steve Howie insists that his old club should request a loan deal with Juventus covering part of his wages. (Football Fancast) (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

2. Barkley training alone Ross Barkley is training away from the first-team group at Chelsea as Premier League rivals Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham weigh up bids for the England international. (Goal) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Clarets keen on Tavernier Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier is on the radar of Burnley. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Cornet on brink of Burnley move Lyon wide man Maxwel Cornet is on the brink of completing his much-anticipated move to Burnley. (Foot Mercato) (Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images) Photo: Pool Photo Sales