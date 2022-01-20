Lamptey played on the right flank and was a total nuisance to the visiting defence throughout with his skill and searing pace.

On one occasion the 21-year-old picked the ball up by his own penalty box, wriggled free of three Chelsea players before slicing through the midfield to instigate an Albion attack.

It was a sublime moment of skill and raw pace that optimised his display on the night and no doubt would have made other Premier League clubs sit up and take note.

Man United and Tottenham continue to monitor the £50m rated player and must have been impressed with what they saw.

Chelsea’s European Cup winning left back Alonso had a tough time against Lamptey and the Spain international was booked in the second half for a crude tackle on Albion’s young flyer.

Lamptey was a key reason why Brighton secured a 1-1 draw and it was a performance that showed he’s back to his best after hamstring troubles.

The ex-Chelsea player was subbed on 76 minutes - much to the relief of Alonso - and received a rousing reception from the Brighton fans.

Potter was equally impressed: “As soon as you speak about him I’m instinctively smiling because it was that type of performance.

“You cannot help but enjoy Tariq’s performance tonight. Tactically we set up a little different to allow him the freedom to attack their backline which he did.

“The guys in midfield helped him do that, he did really well, great to see him enjoying his football and great to see the crowd respond to that. It was really nice.”

