Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo this morning following a poor start to the campaign and many reports were linking Potter with a move to the capital.

While it is now looking likely that ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will take up the managerial vacancy with Spurs, talkSPORT pundit and former midfielder Jamie O’Hara has spoken highly of the Seagulls man but has claimed he wouldn’t join the North London club.

“I would absolutely love Graham Potter but it isn't going to happen,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“He runs the ship at Brighton, he's in charge of everything there. He's got team the way he wants it. They love him.

"I'm telling you now… absolutely no chance... forget about Graham Potter. That ain't happening.”

Potter joined Brighton in May 2019 following Chris Hughton’s controversial departure but the Seagulls haven't looked back since.

The ex-Swansea City boss helped the south coast club avoid relegation in his first two campaigns and is now enjoying a stellar start to the 2021/22 season as they sit seventh in the Premier League – most recently coming back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 with unbeaten Liverpool.

Spurs currently sit one point behind the Seagulls after enduring a poor 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Brighton fans will be delighted to see Conte moving closer to taking up the position with Tottenham as they look to shut down any potential switch for their beloved manager.

The Seagulls host Newcastle United this weekend and could potentially move up to fifth place in the table - with Manchester United and Arsenal facing Manchester City and Watford respectively.

1. Souttar in demand Harry Souttar is attracting major Premier League interest from Everton and Wolves off the back of his exploits with Stoke City. (Mirror) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Alberto wants Europe move Internacional striker Yuri Alberto has admitted he “dreams of playing in Europe” amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton. (Globo Esporte) (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images) Photo: Pedro Vilela Photo Sales

3. Tuchel speaks on Gilmour loan Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea could cut short Billy Gilmour's loan spell at Norwich, but has urged the midfielder to embrace the challenge of earning more playing time at Carrow Road. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Edmondson loan set for termination Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson is set to have his Fleetwood Town loan terminated in January. (Football Insider) (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales