Bissouma, 25, is working his way back to full fitness following a knee injury sustained in the 2-1 win against Leicester at the Amex Stadium back in September.

The Mali international played an hour in first match back during the 2-2 draw at Liverpool and then contested his first full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Bissouma looked back to his powerful best at Aston Villa last Saturday and will hope to continue his fine form as lowly Leeds visit the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Last weekend's 2-0 loss at Villa Park was a blow for ninth placed Albion but the performance of Bissouma was a positive for Albion head coach Graham Potter.

“Yes, he was [a positive]," said Potter after the Villa match. "I thought he did really well.

“Better positions, better with the ball. Got his recoveries in so, yes, happy with him.”

Bissouma's role in Potter's team is a vital one. It allows Adam Lallana to advance further up the pitch and also gives license for Marc Cucurella and Tariq Lamptey to attack from the flanks.

Lamptey gave another high-octane display against Villa and was unlucky not to score in the first half when he was denied by a fine save from Villa stopper Martinez.

Lamptey was taken off with 10 to go last Saturday as Potter continues to manage his minutes following his long-term hamstring problem.

Albion boss Graham Potter said: “He sprinted such a lot. We know where he has come from and what his history is.

“It was a case of making sure he is available for the rest of the season and we are still building him up to that point.

“I am really happy with how he contributed to the game.”

1. Man United approach Pochettino knocked back Manchester United have had an initial enquiry about the immediate availability of Mauricio Pochettino knocked back by Paris Saint-Germain. (ESPN) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

2. Origi unlikely to leave Liverpool Newcastle's hopes of signing Divock Origi on loan from Liverpool are set to be dashed by Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have no intention of allowing the forward to leave during the January transfer window. (Northern Echo) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Chelsea could move for Chiesa Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could be given the green light to make a bid for one of his top targets Federico Chiesa. (CalcioMercato) (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) Photo: Paolo Bruno Photo Sales

4. Costa could earn permanent Valencia move Leeds United loan star Helder Costa could remain at Valencia on permanent basis if he continues his current form, but the Spanish side would want to negotiate a lower price for him. (Tribuna Deportiva) (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images) Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales