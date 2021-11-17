The Seagulls currently sit seventh in the table after eleven games, having lost just two matches so far this season.

Discussing the absence of suspended goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for his side's upcoming clash against the Villains, Graham Potter said: “It’s the life of a goalkeeper. It’s the life of a young goalkeeper that you have to take some adversity (being suspended) at times, some challenging moments.

“And it’s always about how you respond. A career isn’t built on success only, it’s built on moments like today, moments where confidence isn’t as high or form isn’t as good.

“That’s how young players develop and grow and we’ll support him and have the utmost faith and belief in him. We love him for what he has done with us, he’s been fantastic.

“It’s upsetting for him at the moment but he’ll get back stronger.”

Meanwhile, the Seagulls have received a boost following news that key striker Danny Welbeck is moving closer to making a comeback from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since September, and could return to action for Potter's side before the new year.

The 30-year-old got the season off to a solid start before succumbing to injury, and scored in a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

