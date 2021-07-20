Brighton transfer rumours: Seagulls emerge as favourites for Liverpool talent, Albion plot raid for 22-goal hitman
Ben White’s ongoing transfer saga is already one of the longest of the summer, and former Arsenal player Perry Groves has argued that Brighton would be losing out on a special talent if they let him leave.
The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Gunners in recent days, with various reports suggesting that a deal that would see him swap the south coast for north London is edging closer to completion.
It is understood that a fee of around £50 million could be enough to secure the transfer, and former Gunner Groves is of the opinion that White is well worth that amount.
Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “He’s English. He’s young – he’s 23. He’s proven that he can play in the Premier League.
"Three seasons ago, Arsenal played Leeds in the FA Cup. I watched him and I thought, ‘He’s a player that Arsenal should be in for’.
"He’s good on the ball, he’s good at bringing it out from the back. He’s very calm.
"He can play right-back, he can play as a holding midfield player, but as a centre-half, I think he has the ability to be better than John Stones and Harry Maguire from what I’ve seen of him.
"As an Arsenal fan, for £50 million, happy days. It’s a statement of intent.”
White was called up alongside Maguire and Stones as part of England’s Euro 2020 squad, but didn’t feature in any of their seven matches at the tournament.
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...