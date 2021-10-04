Cucurella was making just his fourth appearance for Brighton since joining for £15.4m from Getafe

High-flying Brighton missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea following an entertaining goalless draw which ended resurgent Arsenal’s winning run.

Albion edged a rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium but managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay each failed to capitalise on decent openings.

But it was the £15.4m summer arrival from Getafe last the caught the eye with an excellent display on the left flank.

"He brings that quality and also got stuck in, I hope he keeps kicking on. He’s been around that Spain squad, the technical things he is good at but it’s the physical side and I think he’s been really good."

Burn was impressed with the display but also disappointed his team couldn't get the three points the performance deseved.

"We got into good positions and on another day could have scored, but a draw is a fair result. It was another good performance so we take a two week break and kick on.

"The way we played out we got into good positions and on another day could have scored.

"It's Arsenal, they have quality in the forward positions and were a threat but I thought we were brilliant.

"As a club we have said we want to be a top 10 club at some point. Everything we did in the build up was good and I thought we controlled it."

The Seagulls sit fifth with 14 points from seven games, with Mikel Arteta’s visitors four places and as many points further back.

Both sides came into the game on the back of morale-boosting results against their fiercest rivals.

Arsenal secured a thumping 3-1 over north London neighbours Tottenham last Sunday, while Albion dug in to scrape a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace the following evening.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League chatter below...

1. Tielemans targeted by Real Real Madrid are keen on a potential transfer swoop for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. (El Nacional) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. Everton eye bargain Villar deal Everton have been told they will need to pay £3.4m if they wish to sign Gonzalo Villar from Roma in January. (Fichajes) (Photo by JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JURE MAKOVEC Photo Sales

3. Race on for Nunez Manchester City lead Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. Brighton were linked over the summer. (Daily Star) (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

4. Liverpool want Kozlowski Liverpool are interested in signing Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski. The 17-year-old, who plays for Pogon Szczecin in his homeland, has been likened to Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne. (Mirror) (Photo by ANATOLY MALTSEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ANATOLY MALTSEV Photo Sales