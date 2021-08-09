As an example, Adam Webster recently agreed a new deal with the club, and the towering defender is delighted to have put pen to paper on a fresh extension.

“I am absolutely over the moon to sign a new deal," he said. "As soon as I heard there was the potential for me to sign a new contract I was thrilled and I am pleased to get it done. Now I can focus on the new season.

“The club have shown a lot of faith in me to bring me here in the first place, to reward with me a new contract is amazing and I can’t wait for the next five years.

“It’s an easy project to buy into, without a doubt. You can see the way the club is going and everyone is pulling in the right direction, it’s a great place to be. It’s a fantastic place to come and work every day, to work to improve.”

Webster has also developed a close bond with Graham Potter, Albion's head coach. Potter has often praised Webster not only for his performances on the pitch but for also for his professionalism and positive influence with the rest of the squad.

“From the first day I signed I’ve had a great relationship with the gaffer. The level of detail he goes into every day, he gives us the best chance to go out and perform every week. There is nowhere else I would rather be playing my football.

“We’ve got a good bond, he’s very honest and is approachable. You can chat to him about anything, if you’ve got anything you want to get off your chest his door is always open, that’s massive for us as players.”

“I will be around for a bit longer which some might not be too happy about! But I am sure deep down all the boys are happy that I am here for the long term.”

