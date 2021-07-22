Not only does Ben White stand on the brink of a high-profile move to Arsenal, but midfielder Yves Bissouma is said to be in demand too.

And ex-Manchester City defender Michael Ball has argued that now would be the ideal time for his former side to make a move for the rangy Malian.

Speaking to Football Transfer Tavern, he said: “I think it could be a clever move by Manchester City.

“He’s 24 and had a fantastic year at Brighton. City have got a couple of ageing midfielders and it could be the perfect time for City to bring him in so he can get used to the club.

“Manchester City could bring him in now for the future.”

1. Maitland-Niles in demand Leicester City, Southampton and Burnley are all interested in a move for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (BBC)

2. Roberts could be sold Swansea City could sell reported Burnley target Connor Roberts following Steve Cooper's departure from the dugout. (The Athletic)

3. City in for Leeds starlet Man City have agreed to sign Leeds United rising star Brooklyn Nfonkeu. Terms have been agreed with the player and he is set to link up with their academy set-up. (Football Insider)

4. Villa close in on Cantwell Aston Villa are making progress towards signing Norwich City attacker Todd Cantwell this summer. The 23-year-old has entered the final year of his Canaries contract, and he has shown no signs of extending his stay with the club. (Football Insider)