Brighton transfer rumours: Seagulls set to deny Leeds United with wide man deal, Albion close in on top six raid
Brighton will be fed up of seeing their best and brightest players linked with moves away from the club this summer.
Not only does Ben White stand on the brink of a high-profile move to Arsenal, but midfielder Yves Bissouma is said to be in demand too.
And ex-Manchester City defender Michael Ball has argued that now would be the ideal time for his former side to make a move for the rangy Malian.
Speaking to Football Transfer Tavern, he said: “I think it could be a clever move by Manchester City.
“He’s 24 and had a fantastic year at Brighton. City have got a couple of ageing midfielders and it could be the perfect time for City to bring him in so he can get used to the club.
“Manchester City could bring him in now for the future.”
