Speaking on Sky Sports' coverage of Saturday’s win over Watford, he said: “He’s in a great position.

“He has got 18 months left on his contract. In the form of his life.

“If he carries on like this then there will be clubs all around Europe wanting to enquire about his qualities.

“Brighton are clever. They run it the right way. They know if they have a player that is that good and wants to go on and achieve, play in the Champions League, then they won’t stand in his way.

“You are going to get top money for this fella. He has got everything. You would hate to play against him. He would be all over you and he has got fantastic skills as well.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Leeds could return for Kent Steven Gerrard fears Leeds United "could return" to sign Rangers forward Ryan Kent before the end of the transfer window. (Daily Mail)

2. Silva agrees AC Milan terms Bernardo Silva has agreed personal terms with Italian giants AC Milan. (Ekrem Konur)

3. Drameh in demand Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is wanted by Dutch club Cambuur. The youngster was on the bench for Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton. (Andor Faber - Omrop Fryslan)

4. Everton keen on Jebbison Everton are expected to make a second bid for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, after already putting £5m on the table. Leeds United and Aston Villa are also keen. (TEAMtalk)