Brighton transfer rumours: Seagulls to swoop for in-demand bargain midfielder, Arsenal eye £70m-rated sensation

Speaking after their recent draw with Rangers, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “Solly [March] and Florin [Andone] had their first 45 minutes for a while, so if you look at it over the whole it was a good exercise for us especially if you consider the players who weren't available.

“It's been one of those preseasons where the boys have come back in dribs and drabs. But the boys have followed their individual programmes and worked hard in training.

“We have had some behind closed doors matches to make sure we are up to speed. We can step it up again this week and everything is going in the right direction but we can still improve which is what you would expect at this stage of the season.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal look to be edging closer to signing Brighton defender Ben White, in a deal set to see the Seagulls land an impressive £50m boost.

Discussing the potential move, pundit Sol Campbell told talkSPORT: “It (the move) needs to work out because Arsenal are not in the position to shift out £50 million for a player. He’ll definitely have to start. If it does happen and the medical is all good, he’ll have to hit the ground running. It’s a difficult one, it’s a lot of money.

“They’re looking at the years ahead and they see a future. He can play in midfield or as a full-back. At £50 million, you’ve got to be the master of your position.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Foxes set to expand stadium Leicester City have announced plans to expand their stadium by 8,000 seats, to take their overall capacity up to the 40,000 mark. The Foxes will play Europa League football this season, after missing out on the Champions League by just one point. (BBC Sport) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

2. Magpies joint-favourites to sign Jones Newcastle United and Southampton have been named joint-favourites to sign Man Utd defender Phil Jones, as the £16m prepares to leave Old Trafford this summer. The 29-year-old hasn't featured in a senior game for his club since January 2020. (SkyBet) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

3. Saints snap up Simeu Southampton have completed the £1.5m signing of teenage centre-back Dynel Simeu from Chelsea. The 19-year-old, who has been capped at youth level for England, grew up in Southampton, and will initially join up with the reserve side. (Club website) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. Hammers lead Botman chase West Ham are said to be leading the race to sign Lille defender Sven Botman, ahead of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old, who is also on Norwich's radar, is likely to cost around £27m. (Sky Sports) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Buy photo