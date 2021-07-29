Brighton transfer rumours: Seagulls to swoop for in-demand bargain midfielder, Arsenal eye £70m-rated sensation
Brighton & Hove Albion's pre-season preparations are drawing to a close, but they've still got friendly matches left to play, and take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this weekend.
Speaking after their recent draw with Rangers, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “Solly [March] and Florin [Andone] had their first 45 minutes for a while, so if you look at it over the whole it was a good exercise for us especially if you consider the players who weren't available.
“It's been one of those preseasons where the boys have come back in dribs and drabs. But the boys have followed their individual programmes and worked hard in training.
“We have had some behind closed doors matches to make sure we are up to speed. We can step it up again this week and everything is going in the right direction but we can still improve which is what you would expect at this stage of the season.”
Meanwhile, Arsenal look to be edging closer to signing Brighton defender Ben White, in a deal set to see the Seagulls land an impressive £50m boost.
Discussing the potential move, pundit Sol Campbell told talkSPORT: “It (the move) needs to work out because Arsenal are not in the position to shift out £50 million for a player. He’ll definitely have to start. If it does happen and the medical is all good, he’ll have to hit the ground running. It’s a difficult one, it’s a lot of money.
“They’re looking at the years ahead and they see a future. He can play in midfield or as a full-back. At £50 million, you’ve got to be the master of your position.”
