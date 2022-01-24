Brighton transfer window state of play: Decision made on £6m South American star, SEVEN Albion deals complete, League One loan exit plan

Julio Enciso is said to be one of South America's finest young talents

Brighton have already completed seven deals this January transfer window and are hopeful of adding a new player in the coming days.

So far, Kacper Kozlowski has been the only permanent arrival with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.

Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.

Albion are now said to be in the closing stages of completing a deal for 18-year-old Paraguay international Julio Enciso for just under £6m from Primera División outfit Club Libertad on a five-year deal

The attacking player has scored 10 goals and bagged five assists in 51 appearances for the Paraguayan outfit and has already represented his country twice at international level.

How likely is Julio Enciso deal?

Very likely. Albion have been tracking the winger/striker for some time and fits in perfectly with Albion's transfer strategy of signing talented young players with huge potential.

Enciso is said to want to join a club that operates in the best and most lucrative league in the world and Albion's reputation for developing and offering first team opportunities to young players is very appealing.

The Indy understands Club Libertad wanted £8m, Albion were offering £4m and it appears they have met somewhere in the middle to strike a £6m deal. I expect this deal to be announced in the coming deals

Completed deals so far

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.

Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder's Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Serie A strugglers Genoa.

Taylor Richards went on loan to Championship outfit Birmingham and will have a chance for regular minutes at Lee Bowyer's team.

Albion duo set for exit

Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen continues to seek a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in stopper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom recently.

His move has been delayed due to a back injury to No 2 Jason Steele but Scherpen is keen to leave and then return in the summer to challenge Rob Sanchez.

Defender Haydon Roberts is tipped for a loan move to continue the next stage of his development. The talented 19-year-old has been in the Premier League match day squads this campaign and last season enjoyed a successful loan at Rochdale.

Brighton head coach Potter believes a loan for Roberts could now be the ideal option.

"It is difficult for Haydon, he is competing in a really strong area of the pitch for us," said Potter.

"I think he has to be patient, he probably has to keep working, might have to look at a loan situation for him to play some football.