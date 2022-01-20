Brighton transfer window - the deals still to be done: Eddie Nketiah confirmation, Yves Bissouma talks and Haydon Roberts exit

Many Brighton fans were hoping a striker would arrive this January but so far, movement on that front appears quite slow.

Albion were closely linked with two attackers earlier this window with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Blackburn's Ben Brereton Díaz on the radar.

Nketiah's wages were said to be an issue for Brighton and their old rivals Crystal Palace are believed to be leading the chase for the young Gunner.

Yves Bissouma has 18 months remaining on his Brighton contract

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta did however dampened any enthusiasm when he confirmed Nketiah - who is out of contract with the Gunners this summer - will remain at Emirates in February.

It seems Arteta would rather lose the player for nothing in the summer than risk being short of attacking options for the rest of the current campaign.

“The situation is that Eddie is our player, he’s under contract so he is going to stay here with us," said the Arsenal boss.

Blackburn will also be reluctant to part with their leading scorer as they continue their push for promotion to the Premier League despite last night's 2-0 loss against Hull. Bids in the region of £20m could however get negotiations started for the Chili international.

Albion boss Graham Potter insists he is happy with his current striking options. Neal Maupay has eight in all competitions this season, Danny Welbeck is returning to full fitness and Leo Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister have also chipped in with goals of late. Potter also used Jakub Moder in an advanced role during the first half of their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Amex.

Yves Bissouma

Bissouma has just 18 months remaining on his contract and continues to linked with a number of clubs. Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United are all said to have expressed an interest with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also in the running.

If Bissouma did want to leave, Brighton would be determined to land a similar fee to the £50m they received last summer for Ben White from Arsenal. The time remaining on the contract is however a concern as it only allows Albion a few windows to operate in before his contract starts to run down.

Potter however was relaxed on the situation when it was raised at press last week. "There are lots of ifs and buts [on the contract]. I'm confident. Yves is enjoying his football here but as I have said with the transfer window you never know. We have to adapt for anything and plan for something you can't foresee. We are in a good place but we will see."

Exits for duo

Defender Haydon Roberts is likely to seek a loan move to continue the next stage of his development. The talented 19-year-old has been in the Premier League match day squads this campaign and last season enjoyed a successful loan at Rochdale.

Brighton head coach Potter believes a loan for Roberts could now be the ideal option.

"It is difficult for Haydon, he is competing in a really strong area of the pitch for us," said Potter.

"I think he has to be patient, he probably has to keep working, might have to look at a loan situation for him to play some football.

"So it is just unfortunate that he is at the start of his career and he has to probably be patient and wait for his opportunity."

Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is also looking for a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in stopper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom recently.

His move has been delayed due to a back injury to No 2 Jason Steele but Scherpen is keen to leave and then return in the summer to challenge Rob Sanchez.

Seven done deals

Kacper Kozlowski has been the only permanent arrival so far with the Poland international joining from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.

Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.

Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder's Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Andriy Shevchenko's Serie A strugglers Genoa.