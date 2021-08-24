Brighton trigger eight-figure release clause, Albion player jets off to seal south coast exit

Maupay made it two goals from his first two matches of the new Premier League season with a clinical first half strike to make it 2-0 against Watford.

His celebrations however were soon cut short following a challenge with Watford's Oghenekaro Etebo, where he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder.

The French striker was in clear pain and didn't appear for the second half, and was replaced by Aaron Connolly.

Potter said it was too early for a clear diagnoses but hopes that it's days rather than weeks.

“It’s early, but we are hopeful. Days more than weeks. But it is disappointing for him as he was doing really well.

"By his own admission he did not have the best of seasons last year. But like anyone you learn from it and come back stronger and he has shown he can do that.”

Brighton are already without striker Danny Welbeck who is struggling with a hamstring injury, while Florin Andone continues to work his way towards full fitness following a long term knee injury.

Albion, who have six points from their first two matches, continue to linked with a £25m move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

It’s still early days, but Albion are one of just four teams in the top flight to have won both of their opening games.

