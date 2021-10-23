Brighton vs Man City player ratings: Big problems for Rob Sanchez and Lewis Dunk heroics in vain

The visitors scored three times in a blistering first-half performance. Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring before Phil Foden struck twice.
It would have left fans wondering how many they would get and Brighton could have opted to limit the damage but they came out with a point to prove in a valiant second-half performance.
They managed one goal back — substitute Alexis Mac Allister scoring from the spot — but on another day they could have pulled off a remarkable comeback with a number of chances to score.
It speaks volumes that Pep Guardiola's side began time-wasting as Brighton threatened to fight-back. However, Riyad Mahrez added gloss to the scoreline late on as Manchester City sealed a 4-1 victory.
1. Rob Sanchez 5.5
Not a good first half for the Spaniard, who let three goals in. He arguably was at fault for the first one, despite his calls for a foul. There wasn't a lot he could have done when Grealish squared it to Foden but he could have done better with the effort which made it 3-0. To his defence, it took a deflection off Foden. He had far less to do in the second half but couldn't stop Mahrez's strike.
2. Marc Cucurella 7
Was the best Brighton performer in the first half. Some nice touches on the left hand side and put in a couple of dangerous crosses and drew fouls. Was a constant threat in the second, as Brighton turned up the heat.
3. Lewis Dunk 7
An outstanding acrobatic goal-line clearance which you would have to see to believe — Gabriel Jesus certainly didn't. Wasn't able to match those heroics when chasing down Jack Grealish, who unselfishly set up the second goal, on a devastating counter-attack. Recovered well though and dealt with City rampant attack as best as he could. Good in possession in the second period as Albion valiantly looked to fight back. Earned sponsors' man-of-the match
4. Dan Burn 5
Was deployed in his old, centre-half position, as Graham Potter surprisingly elected for a back four. Has previously played well against Man City but he was beaten for pace on a number of occasions against a deadly forward line. He was the first man replaced, with Tariq Lamptey coming on