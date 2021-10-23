Brighton vs Man City player ratings: Big problems for Rob Sanchez and Lewis Dunk heroics in vain

1. Rob Sanchez 5.5

Not a good first half for the Spaniard, who let three goals in. He arguably was at fault for the first one, despite his calls for a foul. There wasn't a lot he could have done when Grealish squared it to Foden but he could have done better with the effort which made it 3-0. To his defence, it took a deflection off Foden. He had far less to do in the second half but couldn't stop Mahrez's strike.