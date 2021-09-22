Brighton vs Swansea player ratings: Aaron Connolly and two young Albion stars shine in Carabao Cup victory

Aaron Connolly scored twice on his return to the starting XI

Connolly broke the deadlock for Brighton in the 33rd minute. The Seagulls number seven was played in by Alexis Mac Allister down the left and his deflected shot found the net.

Connolly added his and Brighton’s second just five minutes later. He was played in again by Mac Allister, but had more to do, running past the defender before expertly placing the ball into the far corner and out of reach of goalkeeper Steven Benda.

Potter made 11 changes for the clash against his former club, including an opportunity for a first start for Tariq Lamptey since December and a debut for defender Ed Turns.

Here's who shone and who struggled for the Albion.

Jason Steele 6

It was a quiet evening for Steele on his second outing of the season bar a ten-minute spell at the start of the second half, where his bar was rattled twice. He dealt well with the one shot on target of any real menace and has commanded the young centre back partnership in front of him. The difficult start to the second half required more work for Steele who tipped one onto the bar moments into the second half before a big parry with his left hand denied Morgan Whittaker with the odds in the attacker’s favour.

Tariq Lamptey 7

A first appearance in 280 days for Lamptey was met with rapturous applause as he emerged out of the tunnel in a white and blue shirt. The defender was eager to carry on where he left off, getting forward at every opportunity, overlapping young Taylor Richards in front of him. Lamptey was replaced by Pascal Gross at half-time as Graham Potter manages his minutes on his return to action.

Ed Turns 8

On his first senior appearance, Turns was calm and composed on the ball. He hardly put a foot wrong all game, being a calm head at the back at the tender age of 18. Turns was confident at keeping hold of the ball and inviting a Swansea forward but equally as confident taking on a man when the situation allowed. He came out quickly to block a shot from Morgan Whittaker just outside the box early in the second half. In the second half he started to show his range of passing with a fantastic diagonal ball finding Dan Burn.

Haydon Roberts 6

Roberts grew into this game after a shaky start. A couple of misplaced passes and a half clearance were followed by giving Korey Smith a free header eight yards out early in the first half. Once Brighton started to dominate, Roberts found his feet next to Turns in a young centre back pairing.

Dan Burn 7

Minutes in the tank for Burn tonight having only seeing 20 minutes of Premier League football so far this season. The left back had ample opportunities to drive forward with the ball. Encouraged to shoot on more than one occasion by fans, Burn’s one shot curled wide of the far post.

Steven Alzate 7

Having made one Premier League appearance so far, Alzate had a nervy start but moved the ball nicely after that. He kept Brighton ticking in midfield, not trying to force a pass, waiting for the right time to play in Connolly and Richards in the wide areas.

Jakub Moder 6

Playing more central than he has done so far this season, Moder couldn’t add to his goal from the last round against Cardiff City. He had a shot deflect just wide of the right post on 32 minutes and was denied an assist as Aaron Connolly couldn’t turn his cut back from the right into the back of the net.

Marc Leonard 7

A late call-up to the starting 11 instead of Enock Mwepu. Defensively, it was a strong game for the midfielder. A couple of loose passes in trying to move the ball forward. Came in hard but fair on Jake Bidwell after the Swansea man seemed to have fouled Lamptey. He moved into right back once Lamptey went off.

Alexis Mac Allister 8

Two assists in five minutes for Brighton’s most centrally forward player was deserved for two incredibly well weighted balls from Mac Allister, both carbon copies of the other. He won the ball back before setting up Connolly for his side’s second.

Aaron Connolly 8

A slow burner at the start of this game but when called upon Connolly has produced the difference when drifting in from the left-hand side. Latching onto two through balls from Alexis Mac Allister, Connolly hit the back of the net both times in the space of five minutes. The first a deflected effort but the ending destination in the bottom right corner was the same. He should have had a third but could only turn Jakub Moder’s cutback the wrong side of the right post. A good night having made one 44-minute appearance in the Premier League this season and his first goals since January 2, 2021.

Taylor Richards 6

It was a mixed night for the former Manchester City youth player. He didn’t see much of the ball early in the game but benefitted from Lamptey driving forward giving him more of the ball with opportunities to drive inside and outside of the Swansea defence. He had a quiet second half, curling one shot wide of the far post 11 minutes into the second half. Richards also had a good opportunity near the end, holding his run well but the eventual shot could only find the side netting.

Pascal Gross 6

Coming on in midfield in place of Lamptey. It was a quiet night for Gross just shifting the ball onwards before striking the bar with a deflected free kick at the start of stoppage time at the end of the game.

Jeremy Sarmiento 6

Coming on for the injured Mac Allister, he didn’t see too much of the ball with Brighton on the back foot for large parts of the second half playing in an advanced midfield role. He had two moments on the edge of the box, the first saw Alzate get dispossessed, the second saw him win a foul 19 yards out.

Jurgen Locadia 5