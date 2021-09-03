Brighton vs West Ham: Hope Powell's new-look strikeforce ready for Amex Stadium opener

Hope Powell's Brighton finished sixth in the WSL last season

Their top flight finish last time out is the highest Albion have ever finished in the WSL and some shrewd summer business has further increased optimism for Hope Powell’s team.

Albion scored 21 goals from 22 league matches in 2020-21 and the addition of striker Danielle Carter from Reading should boost their attack.

Carter, the 28-year-old former Arsenal striker who has four caps for England, agreed a two-year contract and joined for an undisclosed amount – it’s the first time Brighton’s WSL side have paid a transfer fee.

Carter has looked sharp in pre-season and scored in their final tune-up outing last Saturday during a 1-1 draw against Man United.

Rinsola Babajide, 23, also looks an exciting attacking addition and joined on loan for the season from Liverpool.

Powell’s team did the double over West Ham last term as they won 1-0 in Dagenham last November and then beat the Hammers at the Broadfield Stadium in February thanks to Aileen Whealen’s first half strike.

Albion were further boosted as Dutch midfilder and last term’s leading scorer Inessa Kaagman signed a new one-year contract. Talented young defender Maya Le Tissier also extended her deal until 2023, while Powell also boosted her goalkeeping options this week with the arrival of Fran Stenson who joined onloan from Arsenal.

“We’re in good shape,” said Powell. The players didn’t want last season to stop because we finished so well. Hopefully we will hit the ground running.”