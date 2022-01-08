Brighton's 6ft 8in star eager to force January loan exit as £4.5m signing seeks regular football

Kjell Scherpen impressed on his Brighton debut against West Brom

Scherpen impressed on his first team as debut as he helped Albion secure a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to an extra-time 2-1 triumph at West Brom.

Scherpen, 21, joined for £4.5m from Ajax at the start of the campaign but has struggled to force his way into Graham Potter's team ahead of regular No 1 Rob Sanchez and No 2 Jason Steele.

The 6ft 8in keeper has impressed Potter in training however and he was given his chance and also to put himself in the January shop window during the FA Cup victory against their Championship opponents.

"I am now looking for opportunities to get out and play for this last six months," said the Dutchman who started his career at FC Emmen.

"That is now the best for me to keep playing, get as many games as possible.

"I hope I can find something and hopefully come back in the summer with some games in my legs and keep going."

Brighton moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup as Neal Maupay’s extra-time strike secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over 10-man West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The Championship promotion-chasers went ahead through a 47th-minute Callum Robinson finish before being reduced to 10 men with just over 20 minutes of normal time to go when Cedric Kipre picked up two bookings in quick succession.

The visitors capitalised as substitute Jakub Moder equalised in the 81st minute, then teed up Maupay eight minutes into the first half of extra time.

"In the end we got a little lucky with their red card," said Scherpen after the match to BBC Radio Sussex.

"We dominated, we kept playing and we kept passing and the goals came. I was close to their goal. I was a little unlucky, so they get the 1-0 but we need to fight and scored two goals.

"When I came to the club I got an injury in the first week so I was out for six weeks. I kept working hard and there is a good feeling.