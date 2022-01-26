Brighton's dilly-dally with Dele Alli, Newcastle zoom in on £20m defender, Julio Enrico details - Albion transfer window state of play

Alli, 25, has fallen out of favour with current Spurs boss Antonio Conte and is keen to kick-start his career away from the North London club.

Newcastle are believed to be leading the chase to land the England international midfielder although Everton, Burnley and Albion are said to be keen.

Any serious move from Albion for Alli appears highly unlikely. Albion have a wage structure in place and are are not keen on bringing in players on loan.

Deli Alli has found it hard to convince new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte

Graham Potter has previously stated that it impacts the amount of game time they can offer to their talented youngster progressing through the academy.

This one makes for a good headline but I'd be amazed if anything came of this. Alli is clearly a talented player but has now struggled to make an impact under three managers at Tottenham since the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Perhaps a relegation scrap at Newcastle could be the place to get him going once more.

Adam Webster

The defender has been linked with a move to big spending Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Webster, 26, has been in fine form for Albion of late following his return from a calf injury. He has formed a solid defensive partnership with Dan Burn and the duo have superbly covered during the injury to influential skipper Lewis Dunk, who has been out since December.

Webster is defensively sound and is is also highly impressive when advancing with the ball from the back to instigate attacks. He is always a threat from pieces and scored for Albion during their recent 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Amex.

Webster would not come cheaply however. The 26-year-old joined Albion in 2019 from Bristol City for £20m and is contracted with Albion until 2026.

Newcastle, who have already signed Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier this window, are keen to bolster their defence and believe Webster's Premier League experience and style of play is ideal for Eddie Howe's team.

Webster has been linked to to an England call-up of late and Jamie Carragher recently said that no other England defender can play from the back as well as Webster.

It would certainly be a great signing for Newcastle but Brighton are in no mood to sell. He is a vital player for Graham Potter and any deal - certainly in this window - looks highly unlikely.

Julio Enciso

Albion are now said to be in the closing stages of completing a deal for 18-year-old Paraguay international Julio Enciso for just under £6m from Primera División outfit Club Libertad on a five-year deal

Club Libertad honorary club president Horacio Cartes said: “The boy wants to go. For me, for many people, it’s the best league in the world.

“It will be a great honour, still conscious of the fact that he is just starting in the national team.

“He turned 18 the day before yesterday. I have no doubt that the nickname Joya fits him well because he is a true jewel.

“Emotionally he is very good. He has parents who accompany him a lot and accompany him well.

“If it’s time to go the Premier League, then he should go. We are talking about details.”

Completed deals so far

Brighton have already completed seven deals this January transfer window and are hopeful of adding a new player in the coming days.

So far, Kacper Kozlowski has been the only permanent arrival with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.

Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.

Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder's Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Serie A strugglers Genoa.

Taylor Richards went on loan to Championship outfit Birmingham and will have a chance for regular minutes at Lee Bowyer's team.

Albion duo set for exit

Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen continues to seek a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in stopper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom recently.

His move has been delayed due to a back injury to No 2 Jason Steele but Scherpen is keen to leave and then return in the summer to challenge Rob Sanchez.