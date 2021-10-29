Brighton's divisional rivals battle for £42m-rated Real Madrid flop, Spurs' £5m man could leave in January

The Seagulls head into the game without a win in their last four league matches, but the unpredictable nature of the Premier League means they're still sitting in fifth place heading into the weekend's action.

Liverpool are just a point off the top of the table, and are the only team in the league to still be unbeaten as the competition approaches the quarter way mark.

Meanwhile, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has praised the Seagulls following his side's 4-1 win over Graham Potter' s men last weekend, and said: “That was my opinion (Graham Potter is England's best coach) two years ago and I have the same opinion. I like what they do. They are top four and really up there.

“But last season also I like what they do. They played really well but did not get the results. I know Graham from when he was at Swansea. That is why he is in that position and that is why I had a picture about which team we play today.

“They know exactly what to do. They make the build up with a good keeper, they have four at the back. The occupy perfectly the ball. They have runners high and wide with a winger. It does not matter if they wing-backs, full backs or wingers.

“And after that they create the spaces for the people in the middle. They press aggressive and they have courage to play. So all the things I would like as a spectator, what I would like to see in my team, I see it and I identify with this team.”

Here is our rundown of the latest news and updates from the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly-anticipated action continues:

