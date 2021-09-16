Brighton's divisional rivals chase lethal £25m-rated Dutch forward, West Ham target speaks out on links

The Seagulls head into the game in fine spirits, after securing a 1-0 win over Brentford last weekend.

Speaking after the game, Brighton star Yves Bissouma opened up on his ambitions for the side this season, and revealed: “We are working to be in the top 10, for me we can finish in the top 10 or maybe a little bit higher. So we just have to work towards that and we are working for that.”

“It [Europe] is too early for me because it is just four games that we have played, there is still a long way to go so we might move down in the table a little bit. But we can enjoy this moment and we have to improve week after week but it is too early to talk about Europe.”

“I think last year we don’t win a game like that (against Brentford). Probably last year we might have gone on to lose that, concede last minute.

“It shows we are maturing, as a team we know what to do. We can’t play pretty football every game, it is not going to happen in the Premier League and teams are going to come out against us and there are good sides. Great grit out there to see it out to the end.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action begins:

