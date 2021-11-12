Brighton's divisional rivals chase Real Madrid midfielder, Arsenal eye Spanish wonderkid

The Seagulls currently sit seventh in the table after eleven games, having lost just two matches so far this season.

Discussing the absence of suspended goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for his side's upcoming clash against the Villains, Graham Potter said: “It’s the life of a goalkeeper. It’s the life of a young goalkeeper that you have to take some adversity (being suspended) at times, some challenging moments.

“And it’s always about how you respond. A career isn’t built on success only, it’s built on moments like today, moments where confidence isn’t as high or form isn’t as good.

“That’s how young players develop and grow and we’ll support him and have the utmost faith and belief in him. We love him for what he has done with us, he’s been fantastic.

“It’s upsetting for him at the moment but he’ll get back stronger.”

Meanwhile, the Seagulls have received a boost following news that key striker Danny Welbeck is moving closer to making a comeback from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since September, and could return to action for Potter's side before the new year.

The 30-year-old got the season off to a solid start before succumbing to injury, and scored in a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the top tier sides gear up for the competition's return next week:

1. Spurs face competition for Celik Spurs and Atletico Madrid have both been linked with a move for Lille right-back Zeki Celik. The 24-year-old, who is also on Roma's radar, featured for Turkey in last summer's rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament. (Sport Witness) Photo: ALBERTO LINGRIA Photo Sales

2. Kane speaks out on City transfer saga Spurs striker Harry Kane has spoken out on his summer transfer saga with Manchester City, insisting he handled the speculation linking him with the Citizens well. Spurs refused to sell the England captain, despite City make a £125m offer. (Evening Standard) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Valencia keep tabs on Traore Wolves winger Adama Traore is believed to be of interest to La Liga side Valencia. His manager Bruno Lage has recently been forced to deny allegations that he's been told to drop the player amid struggles to tie him down to a new deal. (Birmingham Mail) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Dyche links with Gers job Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been named among a host of managers who could be in the running to land the vacant Rangers job, following Steven Gerrard's switch to Aston Villa. However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks to be the clear front-runner for the job. (Times) Photo: TOLGA AKMEN Photo Sales