Brighton's divisional rivals could land AC Milan defender in January, Man City's £49m eyed by Barcelona

Speaking after the game, which saw the Seagulls end the weekend in the dizzying heights of fourth place in the table - two points ahead of Premier League champions Manchester City - goalscorer Danny Welbeck gave his verdict on the result, and said: “It’s a really good start to the season for us to get those points on the board.

“But it’s also important for us to stay hungry every single day in training and preparing for games. It’s that sort of culture we want to implement into the whole club.

“We can enjoy today, enjoy the three points but tomorrow we have got to refocus and we go again.”

He continued: “It’s massive (the sides resilience this season). I think last season we might have been in this position and wouldn’t have been walking away with the three points.

“I think it’s good progression from us but it’s important that every single day we are working hard. Being together as a collective we can do a lot more.”

The Seagulls will look to continue their fine run of form tomorrow evening, when they take on Swansea City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The two sides last faced each other back in 2018, when Brighton powered to a 4-1 home win in the Premier League.

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues:

